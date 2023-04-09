New Delhi: Conman Sukesh Chadrashekhar, who is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a Rs 200-crore money laundering case, has written a romantic letter to his alleged girlfriend and actress Jacqueline Fernandez wishing her and her parents on 'Easter'. In the letter, Sukesh addressed Jacqueline as "my baby", "my bomma" and "my bunny rabbit" while thanking her for "loving him crazy".

Wishing Jacqueline a very Happy Easter, Sukesh wrote it was her favourite festival and that he missed how she smiled like a child. His letter read: "Do you have any idea how pretty and beautiful you are my baby. There is no one as pretty as you in this planet. My bunny rabbit, I love you, my baby. You and me forever come what may, mine forever." He wrote there was not a moment when he did not think about her and said that he knew it was same with her. He assured her that "this phase" will soon be over for the good. The next Easter would be the best that she has ever celebrated in her life, he promised. In the letter, Sukesh said he was thinking about Jacqueline while watching the latest 'Lux Cozy' advertisement and also dedicated a song to her. "I also was thinking a lot about you when I was hearing the new version of Tu mile, aur dil kile, aur Jeene ko kya chahiye", he wrote.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez requests media for privacy as intimate pictures with Sukesh Chandrashekhar go viral

In an earlier letter to Jacqueline, Sukesh wished her Holi and said he missed her energy around him and promised to bring back colours to their lives. Sukesh was accused of duping Aditi Singh, wife of Shivinder Singh, former Ranbaxy owner. Jacqueline, a witness in the case, was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and granted bail.