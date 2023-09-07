New Delhi: The JNU campus of Delhi University in the national capital is once again in the news for wrong reasons. This time, a case of alleged assault of a differently-abled PhD student has come to light. The video has gone viral on social media. At present, the injured student has been admitted to AIIMS Hospital. A complaint was lodged against the JNU administration in the matter.

Students of NSUI studying in JNU have accused Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students of the assault. NSUI students alleged that the JNU campus is now known less for studies and more for violence. They said students of ABVP are getting patronage of JNU administration and a political party. Students of NSUI said that the injured student is doing PhD from JNU. The victim's PhD is set for completion in two months.

ABVP President of JNU, Umesh Chandra Ajmeera, however, refuted NSUI's allegation. He said the matter was between the student and the administration and the ABVP has nothing to do with it.

On Wednesday afternoon, the JNU administration came to vacate the room of the victim student staying in Kaveri hostel in an old case. Some students associated with ABVP also came with the JNU administration. The ABVP students assaulted the differently-abled student. During this time he faintedand was admitted to AIIMS by ambulance, students alleged.

Sources said that a proctorial enquiry was set up against the differently-abled student when he participated in the agitation against fee hike four years ago.

Later, he was ordered to vacate the hostel. Sources said the decision was challenged in court and is being heard. JNUSU held a protest outside the Kaveri hostel warden’s house on Wednesday evening, calling for action against him and the “goons involved in the assault.”