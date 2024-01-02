New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday declined to entertain a plea against the announcement made by Udayanithi Stalin, a minister in DMK government in Tamil Nadu, for a signature campaign in protest and against conduct of NEET exams, which will be conducted throughout Tamil Nadu and collect 50 lakh signatures in 50 days.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and K V Vishwanathan told the petitioner-in-person M L Ravi that these issues should not be raised in PIL jurisdiction. “These kinds of campaigns do not affect any policy…..this kind of competitive examination on pan-India basis has to be held. The campaign is not going to affect anything. Let people say….”, said justice Kant.

Ravi submitted that school students are distressed and they will have to face the exam, which will affect them badly. Justice Kant said: “Fortunately, we have an informed generation. Our children are not so innocent now, they understand everything, what is the motive, what is the agenda….”, said justice Kant.

Ravi said the ruling party is taking advantage and targeting the children. Justice Kant, reading out the order, said: “we have heard the petitioner-in-person at considerable length. We are of the opinion that it is not a fit case to invoke the jurisdiction of Article 32….we therefore decline to entertain the petition.”

The petitioner, who is an advocate and social activist, had contended that the minister for sports Udayanithi Stalin has announced that a Signature Campaign in protest and against conduct of NEET exams will be conducted throughout Tamil Nadu and collect 50 lakh signatures in 50 days. “There is no permission obtained from the parents of the ward to take the signature of the students. By this act students get disturbed and later they may have to face the NEET exams, the students may get depressed and end up in mental agony and spoil their career”, said the plea.

“The petitioner came to know through social media.....that the said signature campaign being held at the school premises and signatures being obtained from schools during conduct of classes. Understood that there is no permission from the parents of the students”, said the plea.