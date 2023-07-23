New Delhi : Speaking on the aftermath of Manipur violence, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Anil Chaudhary said that the students studying in the strife-torn northeastern state were trying for transfer to universities outside of that state for continuing their further studies. He said that the students from Delhi and other neighbouring states who went to Manipur for their studies, were seeking the government’s support over their transfer to any university in their home state.

Anil Chaudhary said that several students had informed him about the prevailing situation in Manipur. He had met a few students of the Central University in Manipur and they were all hailing from Delhi. They briefed him about the situation that had prevailed between May 3 and 5 in Manipur. As many as 99 students who went to Manipur for studies do not want to go there again and the families of such students are in tension.

The DPCC leader said that such students were eagerly awaiting the government’s support over transfer to another University based in Delhi. Ethnic violence first started on May 3 when the members of the Kuki tribal community took out a protest rally in Manipur opposing the ST status to another community. In the violent incidents that followed, two women were disrobed and paraded naked on May 4 and a small video of which surfaced on social media several weeks later, triggering outrage across the country.