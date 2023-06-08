Hyderabad: Air India flight landed in San Francisco on Thursday carrying over 200 passengers stranded at Magadan in far east Russia for two days after the original aircraft had to be diverted there following a mid-air engine glitch.

''All our passengers are being extended maximum on-ground assistance with clearance formalities and provided other necessary support,'' Air India said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Air India ferry flight flew out to the US with stranded passengers and crew of the airline's Delhi-San Francisco flight from Magadan Airport in far east Russia.

Flight AI173D from Magadan, Russia (GDX) is now airborne for San Francisco (SFO), carrying all passengers and crew. The flight departed GDX at 1027 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time) and is expected to arrive at SFO at 0015 Hours on 08 June 2023 (local time), the statement read.

Air India has mobilised additional on-ground support at SFO to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival. The team at SFO is prepared to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including but not limited to medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections in applicable cases, the Tata-owned carrier said.

Meanwhile, passengers in the US wanted to know how much more time will it take for the return flight from SFO. Will the delayed flight from SFO to Delhi will be the same aircraft that landed in Russia??What is the update on this flight?? It is now delayed by more than 36 hrs(sic), asked a user.

Air India assured that their ferry flight will arrive soon and the update on flight AI174 will be shared with the passengers. Dear Mr. Mathur, our ferry flight will arrive soon and we appreciate your patience during this time. However, we'll keep you posted about the status of AI174 as soon as the ferry flight will arrive, the airline responded.

The ferry flight originated from Mumbai with flight number AI-195 is a Boeing 777-200LR. It carried food and essentials along with a team of personnel from Air India, took off for Magadan Airport from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 3.21 pm (IST) on Tuesday. The ferry flight from Mumbai has landed at Magadan Airport in far east Russia at 06.14 am, an Air India official told PTI.

Magadan is located on the shores of the Sea of Okhotsk in north-eastern Russia and falls under the administrative centre of Magadan Oblast. The port town is about 10,167 km from Moscow. It takes around 7 hours and 37 minutes to reach Magadan from Moscow by air.

On Tuesday, Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight AI 173 carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew on board a Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft was diverted to Magadan Airport, after one of its engines developed a snag mid-air, where it made an emergency landing. All these 232 people have been put up in make-shift accommodations-- school and dormitory of a medical collegein Magadan.

On Wednesday it said that "infrastructure constraints" forced it to lodge them in make-shift accommodations despite "making sincere attempts to lodge them in hotels locally with the help of local government authorities". It also said that Air India does not have a staff based in the remote town of Magadan or in Russia, and the support that is being provided to the passengers "is the best possible in this unusual circumstance".

This support is being provided through the airline's round-the-clock liaison with the Consulate General of India in Vladivostok, India's Ministry of External Affairs, local ground handlers, and the "Russian authorities", it said. Air India also said it engaged with the local authorities at Magadan Airport that extended all cooperation and support upon the flight's arrival there. (with PTI inputs)