Patna (Bihar) : All is set for Friday's Opposition meeting here in Patna, Bihar, and prominent leaders of over 18 parties are expected to take part in the landmark event that may set the tone for the fight against the ruling BJP at the Centre ahead of the 2024 general elections. The leaders started arriving a day in advance.

Today is being considered the day of reckoning as the country's opposition parties, which have been fragmented along geo-political lines, are coming together to deliberate on putting up a joint fight against the Narendra Modi-led BJP regime at the Centre. Leaders of over 18 parties, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikharjuna Kharge, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and others are going to take part in the meeting hosted by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

The Patna meeting, which was postponed twice in the past, due to the unavailability of major leaders is finally happening with Nitish Kumar making an extra effort towards that end. The exact agenda of this meeting is not outlined but the general understanding is that the opposition is ready to bury their differences and come together to take on the BJP.

Whether there will be talks on a common minimum programme (CMP) and electoral understanding is still unclear. Amid this, a few voices of denial and dissent have emerged from within the opposition parties. Their main concern is about the strategies of the Congress, which is upbeat after its electoral successes in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has declared that it will not be a part of the opposition unity initiative if Congress doesn't support it against the controversial Ordinance issued by the Central government on the civil services in Delhi. The Trinamool Congress (RMC) has said it will not cooperate with Congress if it joins hands with the CPI(M).

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao is unlikely to attend the Patna meeting as his Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has decided to maintain an equal distance from both Congress and BJP.

