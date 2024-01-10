SPECIAL VFR OPERATIONS AT GONDIA AIRPORT TO DEAL WITH ISSUES DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY

New Delhi: As a step forward towards dealing with the issues of flight delays, diversions and cancellations due to low visibility at small airports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday informed that it has approved the commencement of special Visual Flight Rules (VFR) operations to and from Gondia airport in Maharashtra.

Inter Globe Aviation Limited (Indigo) has received this approval for its ATR 72-600 type of aircraft, DGCA claimed in a communique. This is only the second instance when any scheduled airline operator has been granted approval for commencement of special VFR operations to and from any VFR airport, it said.

The flight operations at VFR airports are limited by visibility constraints and minimum visibility criteria of 5,000 metres is required to be fulfilled for any flight to take-off from or land at that airport.

Special VFR operations refers to operating in weather conditions where the visibility is less than the minimum visibility criteria for VFR operation. The ATR 72-600 type of aircraft will now be able to take-off from and land at Gondia airport, DGCA said.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) of Indigo for conduct of special VFR operations at Gondia airport has been approved after comprehensive evaluation of safety risk assessment and mitigation process. The feedback mechanism has also been incorporated in regulator's approval process and the submission of feedback by the airline operator for first 30 flights operating under special VFR procedures has been mandated for analysis and review.