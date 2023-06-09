New Delhi The Delhi Assembly Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Committee has directed YVVJ Rajasekhar special secretary vigilance and services department to appear before it on June 13 An instruction in this regard has been sent by the committee to chief secretary Naresh Kumar Earlier Rajashekhar did not appear before the committee on June 6 In its letter to the chief secretary the committee expressed its displeasure and asked Kumar to see to it that Rajasekhar turns up at the meeting this time A man named Nakul Kashyap had accused Rajasekhar of demanding bribe in exchange for an appointment on compassionate ground and also making casteist remarks Kashyap had submitted a complaint to Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goyal who in turn had forwarded it to the committee for further investigation and action After being summoned by the committee on June 6 Rajasekhar had sent a letter seeking two weeks time to appear before the committee with all facts related to the allegation He had also argued that the services related matter was outside the purview of the committee However the committee rejected the argument and directed Rajasekhar to appear before it on June 13 Also Read Delhi Ordinance row Arvind Kejriwal to meet Hemant Soren todayRajasekhar has been in the headlines since last month After the Supreme Court gave administrative powers to the Delhi government services minister Saurabh Bhardwaj removed Rajasekhar on charges of alleged corruption and extortion Rajashekhar however refuted the allegation and wrote to the lieutenant governor and Kumar that he was being framed Later he was reinstated following the Centre s ordinance giving powers to the LG