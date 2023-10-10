SPECIAL NIA COURT SENTENCES ISIS OPERATIVE TO 7 YEARS IN JAIL

New Delhi: A special NIA court here convicted an operative of banned global terror group ISIS and sentenced him to seven years in jail, an official said on Tuesday. Adnan Hassan, who was arrested on January 29, 2016 over his affiliation with the ISIS, was convicted by the special court in Delhi on Monday, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

He was handed over the jail sentence along with a fine of Rs 4,000 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The official said Hassan was found guilty in the case related to the ISIS Abu Dhabi module. The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy involving Indian nationals Sheikh Azhar Al Islam Sattar Sheikh, Mohammed Farhan Mohammed Rafiq Shaikh and Adnan Hassan.

"These individuals are members of the proscribed terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), along with other yet unidentified associates. Their conspiracy aimed at identifying, motivating, radicalizing, recruiting, and training susceptible youths for planning and execution of terrorist attacks," the spokesperson said.