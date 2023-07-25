New Delhi : The Special Cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed a significant breakthrough by apprehending two men involved in a syndicate responsible for supplying illegal weapons to criminals and gangs in Delhi and Punjab. The arrest resulted in the recovery of 12 semi-automatic pistols of .32 caliber, obtained from a supplier in Madhya Pradesh.

The accused have been identified as Shamsher Singh, also known as Shera (26), and Lovedeep Singh (24), both residents of Amritsar, Punjab. The operation unfolded on July 20 when the police received specific information about the arms traffickers' plan to supply illicit firearms to criminals near Majlis Park Metro Station in Delhi between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Acting swiftly, the police laid a trap and successfully apprehended both the accused. On a formal search, Shamsher was found in possession of seven pistols of .32 bore in his bag, whereas Lovedeep had five pistols of .32 bore in his bag.

“On interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were to sell five pistols to criminals in Delhi, whereas seven pistols were to be given to the members of the notorious Peja gang of Amritsar, Punjab. They further disclosed that they had purchased pistols at Rs 30,000 each from Burhanpur, MP, to be sold at Rs 50,000 each to the criminals,” said the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal.

Shamsher was arrested in 2019 in a case of motorcycle theft and lodged in Amritsar Jail. He had also befriended one Tara Singh of Burhanpur, MP, who was lodged in Amritsar Jail in a case of the Arms Act.

“In order to earn more money and to meet his drug expenses, Shamsher lured a fellow drug addict from a nearby village, namely Lovedeep. Both of them planned to take consignments of illegal firearms from Burhanpur, MP, and further sell them at higher rates. Accordingly, both went to Burhanpur, and purchased recovered weapons from Tara Singh.

These weapons were meant to be delivered to gangsters and local criminals in Delhi and Punjab,” said the Special CP. “The accused have been arrested under the Arms Act, and further investigation is on to identify all the forward and backward linkages of this firearms network,” the official added. (IANS)