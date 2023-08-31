New Delhi: Ahead of G-20 summit in new Delhi, special cell of police arrested four accused who wrote pro-Khalistan slogans at more than five metro stations in the capital city. All four are members of Sikh for Justice, a banned organisation run by fugitive Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. The main accused has been arrested from Punjab. Along with the special cell, other security agencies are interrogating arrested persons.

Arrested persons, associated with Sikh for Justice, wrote slogans like 'Khalistan Zindabad' as well as 'Punjab is not a part of India and Delhi will become Khalistan' on the walls of about half a dozen metro stations in Delhi on August 27. The metro stations include Shivaji Park, Madipur, Maharaja Surajmal Stadium and Punjabi Bagh metro station.

As soon as the metro administration and police got information about this, they reached there and immediately removed the slogan. Later, the slogan was completely erased with the whitewasher. Metro police registered a case in this matter. Special cell is also probing the matter. On the basis of CCTV footage of metro stations, cops arrested accused persons.

Along with the local police, various security agencies also gathered inputs from CCTV footage as well as local informers. After this, in some states including Punjab, special cells along with local agencies were alerted. Authorities ordered crackdown on members of Sikh for Justice in those states. Some more arrests are likely in this case.

Sikhs for Justice is banned in India

Sikh for Justice, which was launched in America in 2007 by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, was banned and declared as a terrorist organisation in India. The main agenda of SFJ is to create a separate Khalistan in Punjab. Through the organisation, Pannu often runs anti-India campaigns and keeps demanding Khalistan. Sleuths got evidence of his involvement in fueling farmers' protest in the country.