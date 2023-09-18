SPECIAL 5 DAY AMRIT KAAL SESSION OF PARLIAMENT BEGINS TODAY

New Delhi: The special five-day 'Amrit Kaal' session of the Parliament to "commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047" is beginning on Monday, Sept 18 with as many as eight bills scheduled to be listed during the session. It is learnt that the special session of the parliament will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal in the Rajya Sabha.

According to sources, on the secon day of the session on Tuesday Sept 19, an assembly of MPs both from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be held in the Central Hall to "commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047" which will be followed by a photo session.

The session will also mark the shifting of the proceedings of the parliament from the existing building to the new parliament building. Among the various bills to be listed during the special session of the parliament include the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, the Post Office Bill, the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, and the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill.

Ahead of the special parliament session, an all party meet was held in the premises of the parliament. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Joshi, who chaired the meeting, requested all parties for active cooperation and support for the smooth functioning of the two Houses of Parliament during the special session.

Besides Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is also Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union Minister V Muraleedharan, 51 leaders from 34 parties attended the meeting.