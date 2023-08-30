New Delhi (India) : TV Venkateshwaran, a space scientist, praised the success of Chandrayaan-3 and called it a historic landmark for space travel on August 29. He said that there’s no guarantee of life on the Moon, and right now the most important aspect is inspecting the surface of the Moon.

On Chandrayaan 3’s Pragyan rover confirming the presence of sulphur in the south polar region of the Moon, space scientist TV Venkateshwaran said, “Now the rover has discovered certain elements on the surface of the Moon. It’ll go to different places and look for the elemental composition and concentration of it in different parts.”

“Already, orbiters such as Chandrayaan 1, Chandrayaan 2, and American orbiters have done remote sensing and mapped the minerals on the surface of the Moon. But its remote sensing taken from roughly 100 km away... You need to land on the Moon at least in a few places, look for this data, and see whether this data matches the remote sensing data. If they match, then our confidence in the remote sensing data will be very high,” TV Venkateshwaran said.

Speaking to ANI, Venkateshwaran said, “If you look at it, there have been multiple attempts for Moon landings since the 1960s. Only in the last five years have there been seven attempts, but only three turned out to be successful, and one of them was Chandrayaan-3. This goes to show that ISRO has mastered modern technology for power dissent, and that’s going to be an important landmark in the history of space travel.”

