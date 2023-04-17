SP LEADER AZAM KHAN ADMITTED TO DELHI HOSPITAL CONDITION STABLE

New Delhi Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was on Monday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here where he is set to undergo an operation the hospital said His condition is currently stable a hospital spokesperson saidVice Chairman Laproscopic Laser and General Surgery Dr BB Aggarwal said Khan was admitted today Monday morning with a complicated hernia He is currently off blood thinners because of recent heart stenting and will be operated on soon for hernia the hospital said in a bulletin on his condition Khan was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital last May for a routine medical checkup Due to the sudden deterioration of SP leader Muhammad Azam Khan s health he has been admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi at around 3 am on Monday hospital authorities said He was elected MLA from the Rampur Sadar constituencyThe state Assembly Secretariat earlier in October announced Khan s disqualification from the House after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case The case was registered against Khan in April 2019 for levelling serious allegations against administrative officials posted in Rampur Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election meetingDuring the 2019 Lok Sabha elections Khan was booked for making inflammatory speeches while addressing a public meeting in Khatanagaria village of the Milak Kotwali area Earlier Allahabad High Court in May 2022 had granted interim bail to Azam Khan in a matter which was related to a wrongful possession of Waqf board property land