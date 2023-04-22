New Delhi A top Buddhist monk from South Korea on Friday told ETV Bharat that India has seen a great revival of Buddhism in the country under the leadership of PM Modi while adding that “the country will actively play a role in resolving the global conflict peacefully and that it is growing rapidly and is forging ahead to becoming one of the worlds three largest economies in the coming futureWhen asked about his take on the importance of Buddhism in Indias foreign policy Ven Pomnyun Sunim chairman of Jungto Society and founder of Guiding Dharma Master South Korea hailed PM Narendra Modis words on Buddhism and said “Prime Minister Modi gave hope to many people India has seen a great revival of Buddhism in the country under him Buddhism reached Korea from India by sea route 2000 years ago If we live according to the Buddhas teachings we can solve global environmental problems and conflicts can also be resolved soonPomnyun was among the top Buddhist scholars participating at the twoday Global Buddhist Summit from April 2021 hosted by Indias Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation IBC under the theme ‘Responses to Contemporary challenges Philosophy to PraxisHe further said “Currently India is growing rapidly and I think it will become one of the worlds three largest economies shortly However in Indias great human history I think it is not an economic problem but a cultural problem The whole world is in conflict right now I hope that India will actively play a role in resolving the conflict peacefully India can do thatAlso Read Buddha has given answers to modern world problems PM Modi inaugurates Global Buddhist SummitOver the years the idea of soft power has gained a grip on Indias foreign policy and Buddhist diplomacy has been of the tactics to achieve these initiatives Indias historical associations with the Buddhist faith in diplomacy and foreign policy have been significant and are highly appreciated in the global communityThe twoday summit that concluded on Friday in the national capital witnessed the participation of eminent scholars Sangha leaders and Dharma practitioners from all over the world including Mexico Vietnam Cambodia South Korea the US Sri Lanka Bangladesh Thailand Indonesia to name a few who discussed pressing global issues and look for answers in the Buddha Dhamma based on universal valuesVen Bhiku Nandisensa Ji Director of the International Buddhist Confederation Mexico said “Buddhas teaching is universal and Buddhas teaching took a long time to reach the Western world I have been in Mexico for 25 years and I see Buddhas teachings are important for all humanity in the context of time or space One important thing in Buddhism is ethical values and each country should adopt these valuesHe said that India is the land of the Buddha and that Buddha is born here while adding that Buddhist diplomacy has a greater role to play when it comes to the geopolitical scenario “The Buddhas teaching should be used to stop all the problems like wars and the environmental crisis People should be made aware of Buddhas teachings in todays world he addedThe summit with India as the host country was an effort towards engaging the global Buddhist Dhamma leadership and scholars on matters of Buddhist and universal concerns and to come up with policy inputs to address them collectively The discussion at the summit explored how the Buddha Dhammas fundamental values can provide inspiration and guidance in contemporary settings The Global Buddhist Summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi where he reiterated that the path of Buddha is the path of the future