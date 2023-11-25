Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: Four get life imprisonment, fifth convict Ajay Sethi gets 3 years in jail
New Delhi: A local court here on Saturday sentenced four convicts to life imprisonment in connection with the 2008 Soumya Vishwanathan murder case. The court also sentenced the fifth convict Ajay Sethi to 3-years in jail.
The Court said that the offence doesn't fall within the rarest of rare cases and refused the request for the death penalty.
More to follow.
