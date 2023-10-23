New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation Ltd (NCRTC) has installed a sophisticated security system based on latest technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the safety and security of passengers and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) infrastructure as well as to detect and prevent any illegal activities.

The Priority Section under the country's first RRTS was recently inaugurated and opened for passenger service from October 21. More than 10,000 people enjoyed the ride in Namo Bharat Rapid Rail on the first day.

The stations of Daralal Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot are being monitored by CCTV cameras. A two-level surveillance system has been ensured at the station level and the central security control level. Any suspicious or illegal activities anywhere in the entire system will be easily detected. Also, 36 AI-equipped cameras have been installed in each of the Namo Bharat trains to issue alerts about any wrongdoing, unauthorised entry, unclaimed luggage and overcrowding. A round the clock surveillance is underway by the security control room and the security personnel are constantly monitoring the situation.

At the time of entry into these stations, security screening of the passengers is done through a multi zone Door Frame Metal Detector (DFMD), which conducts a thorough head-to-toe checking of passengers thereby preventing any suspicious item from entering the premises. This apart, the baggage scanners at the entrances are also AI-equipped.

The Uttar Pradesh government has been handed over the security of all the stations to the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF). The security forces have already been deployed at priority section stations. The NCRTC has trained these security personnel on operational procedures, use of various state-of-the-art safety equipment and to deal with emergency situations.