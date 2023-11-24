New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing on the plea of suspended AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, who had challenged his indefinite suspension from the Rajya Sabha after it was informed that some development will soon take place on the issue. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, that as per the court’s suggestion, some discussion has taken place and now Chadha may have to appear before the Privilege Committee. Mehta urged the apex court to take up the matter on December 1, and by then there will be some development.

Advocate Shadan Farasat, representing Chadha, contended that the deadline to send questions to the House for the winter session will expire soon and requested the court to list the matter on November 29. CJI Chandrachud told Farasat, “Sometimes it is better to stay calm and read between the lines.” After a brief hearing, the apex court listed the matter for hearing on December 1. Mehta represented the Rajya Sabha Secretariat before the apex court.

On November 3, the Supreme Court had asked Chadha to seek an appointment with Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and tender an apology for his alleged conduct in the House. Chadha was suspended from the Upper House on August 11 for “gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct". The Attorney General (AG) had informed the bench that the ethics panel is meeting today and some development in the case is expected.

The Chief Justice said, “The Rajya Sabha chairperson is a very senior constitutional functionary. Perhaps he may take an objective view. How long do we keep him under suspension? We are also concerned with the dignity of the House. The chairperson, besides being Vice-President, chairing the House…perhaps he takes an appointment with the chairperson, maybe tenders an apology and perhaps the chairperson may find a way forward...we may lay down the law but otherwise this may be...”

Shadan Farasat, representing Chadha, had earlier informed the court that his client had submitted an apology six times, and twice unconditional apology. The Chief Justice asked Farasat, “We are trying to find a way forward. Would you seek an appointment with the chairperson and meet him either at the House or residence and tender an apology...”, said the Chief Justice. Farasat said his client is the youngest member of the House, so he will certainly have no problem going to the chair and tendering an apology in person in his letters to the Privilege Committee he had already stated his apology to the chairperson if he felt anything was wrong.

The action against Chadha came in response to complaints submitted by four MPs Sasmit Patra, S Phangnon Konyak, M Thambidurai and Narhari Amin. The MPs accused him of including their names on a motion without their consent, and a complaint was lodged before Jagdeep Dhankar, the Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman. Their names were allegedly added by Chadha on a motion seeking the constitution of a Select Committee to study the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.