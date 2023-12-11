New Delhi: Shortly before the Supreme Court's verdict on the abrogation of Article 370, Congress leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was one of the counsels for petitioners who had challenged the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, had spelt out what many others had expected.

"Courts. Some battles are fought to be lost. For history must record the uncomfortable facts for generations to know. The right and wrong of institutional actions will be debated for years to come. History alone is the final arbiter of the moral compass of historic decisions," Kapil Sibal posted on the micro-blogging platform, X.

Notably, Sibal, a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, appeared in the court to fight against the verdict on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and petitions against the ban on Triple Talaq.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 and also advocated for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood at the earliest, with elections mandated by September 30 the following year. The five-judge Constitution Bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and including Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant, delivered the verdict on petitions challenging the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Earlier this year, during the Article 370 hearings, Sibal had emphasised the unprecedented nature of converting a state into a Union Territory, expressing concerns about the historical implications.