SOLDIERS MARCH TO DRUMBEATS IN BITTER DELHI COLD DURING DRESS REHEARSALS FOR 75TH REPUBLIC DAY PARADE

New Delhi (India): Braving the bitter cold and the early-morning fog, the forces were seen marching to drumbeats during dress rehearsals for the 75th Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path in the national capital on Saturday. Undeterred by the sharp chill in the air on a day when the city recorded a minimum temperature of 13°C, the soldiers were seen matching steps with characteristic discipline and accord.

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier extended a formal invitation to French President Emmanuel Macron to be the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day function. "My Dear Friend President Emmanuel Macron, we eagerly look forward to receiving you as the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day. We will also celebrate India-France strategic partnership and shared belief in democratic values. Bientot!" PM Modi posted from his official X handle earlier.