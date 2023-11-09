New Delhi: Smog towers are not a solution to the air pollution problem in Delhi-NCR and the Centre is not in favour of installing more giant air purifiers, central government sources said on Thursday. They said the effectiveness of smog towers in combating air pollution was discussed at an emergency meeting attended by officials from the Commission for Air Quality Management, the states and ministries concerned on Wednesday.

The sources also said that stubble burning in Punjab is the major reason behind air pollution in Delhi-NCR during the paddy harvesting season. "Smog towers are not a solution to the air pollution problem in Delhi-NCR. The central government is not in favour of installing more such structures in the future," a source said.