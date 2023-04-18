New Delhi Slain gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed s benami property came to light in New Delhi s Jamia Nagar area When the news spread that Atiq owned a flat in the Okhla Head area reporters began gathering at the spot on Tuesday morning Although the flat was found lying vacant for a long time The flat was also stated to be locked After conducting further investigation it will be known to whose name this benami flat belonged People residing in Okhla Head locality in the Jamia Nagar area of New Delhi were not knowing that the flat belonged to the slain gangsterpolitician Atiq Ahmed The special investigation team has been trying to find out the owner of Atiq s benami property in New Delhi Also read Atiq Ahmed s wife Shaista Parveen on the run STF intensifies searchA resident of the locality Ayan Ali talking to ETV Bharat said I am not aware that the flat belonged to Atiq Ahmed I did not see anybody coming to the flat for the last three or four years Other residents and flat owners too expressed the same opinion The flat is locked for the past five to six years The owner of the flat would be identified only after the investigation as nobody in the area knows the owner It may be recalled that in the shootout incident in Prayagraj on April 15 Saturday three assailants sprayed bullets on Atiq 60 and his brother Asharaf killing them on the spot The incident happened in the middle of a media interaction The duo was handcuffed Both were being taken to a hospital for a medical checkup with a police escort