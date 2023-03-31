New Delhi: A special cell of the Delhi Police has arrested six people in connection with the recent attack on a businessman in Dwarka area, officials said on Friday. The accused arrested include the victim's business partner, who is said to have hired a contract killer to kill the businessman. Police have also recovered 8 pistols and 11 live cartridges supplied from a firearm factory in Bihar's Siwan.

The businessman Bijender escaped unhurt after shot at in Dwarka North police station area. A police official said that during subsequent searches, they arrested six accused in the case. The six accused arrested have been identified as prime accused Shivkumar Yadav, Satyendra Yadav, Rahul Yadav, Ankur Singh, Sunny and Bablu Sharma.

Shivkumar Yadav, police said is the business partner of the victim Bijender. DCP Dwarka M Harshvardhan that the accused were arrested during large-scale raids launched by the police. The DCP said that Shivkumar Yadav had a partnership with a businessman named Bijender. Yadav had a dispute with Shivkumar and conspired to kill him.

DCP Dwarka said Yadav hired a shooter Rahul to kill Bijender. In March, Yadav along with the shooter went to Siwan in Bihar where they met Bablu and Ankur, firearm factory owners, asking them for the weapons. Shivkumar then decided to send money to Rahul through his aide Satyendra. Later, Rahul and Ankur came to Delhi with Satyendra, where they made a foolproof plan for the contract killing, police said.

In Delhi accused stayed at Bharat Vihar in Kakrola and a motorcycle was also made available to carry out the crime, added police. The six accused were nabbed by a team of police including Inspector Special Staff Naveen Kumar, Sub Inspector Suresh, Tarun Rana, Bahadur Singh, Vijay Gaur, Satyendra, Head Constables Rajkumar, Dev and Ajay Kumar under the supervision of ACP Operation Ramavatar with the help of CCTV footage, technical surveillance and local intelligence.

Police said that the firearm factory in Siwan, Bihar supplies weapons to Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh.