New Delhi: On a day when Delhi government is on its way to present the Budget, the Centre and the Aam Admi Party embroiled into a bitter controversy when Delhi Police arrested six people and registered 100 FIRs against AAP supporters putting objectionable posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the national capital. Recovering more than 44,000 posters Delhi Police Special CP Deependra Pathak informed that FIRs have been registered under Printing Press Act and Property Act against the arrested accused persons.

Pathak informed that the accused were intercepted while traveling in a van coming out of the Aam Aadmi Party office in the national capital. Some posters have also been seized from the possession of the accused, he added. According to Pathak, anti-Modi slogans were written on the posters seized from the arrested accused and also on the ones that were posted across Delhi.

Also read: Posters displaying BJP leader BL Santosh as wanted come up in Hyderabad

He said the anti-Modi posters were pasted on the walls of parks, markets and colonies in different areas of Delhi. The details of the printing press where the posters have been printed are missing on them thereby imposing a challenge for the police to nab the accused. The Delhi Police is currently probing the matter on whose instructions the posters were put up and what was their purpose.

The team of Delhi Police that arrested the accused is interrogating them to know the motto behind such posters. Efforts are being made to find out from them whether the objectionable posters were pasted on the instructions of any political party. It is speculated that these anonymous posters have been put up by any political party or at the instigation of their leaders.

Reacting to the arrest, the AAP tweeted on its official Twitter handle saying that the dictatorship of the Modi government is at its peak. "What is so objectionable in this poster that Modi ji filed 100 FIRs for putting it? PM Modi, you probably do not know but India is a democratic country. So scared of one poster! Why?" it wrote.

Further investigation into the case is going on.