SISTERS SHOT DEAD WHILE PROTECTING BROTHER FROM ASSAILANTS IN DELHI

New Delhi: Two women were shot dead by unidentified assailants in Ambedkar Basti area of RK Puram PS limits on Sunday.

Armed assailants shot dead two sisters while trying to save their brother in South West Delhi's R.K. Puram on Sunday. A senior police official said that they received a PCR call at around 4:30 a.m. The caller informed the police that his two sisters were shot in Ambedkar Basti, R.K. Puram.

The official stated that soon after receiving the call, they dispatched a team to the crime scene."The victims, Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29), were shot at. They were taken to Safdarjung Hospital. We have learned that the assailants came to attack their brother. Our preliminary investigation reveals that there was a financial dispute between the brother and the assailants," said the police.

"The assailants came for the victim's brother primarily. Prima facie seems to be a money settlement issue. Case registered under relevant sections of IPC". Further probe underway," said Manoj C, DCP South-West Delhi. The official mentioned that a case of attempted murder and sections of the Arms Act was registered in this regard. Further details were awaited. (IANS)