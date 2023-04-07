New Delhi: In the suicide case of Ghaziabad's Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey, an accused has been taken into custody from Ghaziabad. According to sources, a person named Samar Singh has been taken into custody and the accused is stated to be a singer. The detention comes after the Police had issued a lookout notice against the accused and a search was conducted everywhere.

According to the information received from the sources, the investigating police came to Ghaziabad and arrested the absconding accused Samar Singh in the suicide case of singer and actress Akanksha Dubey from the Raj Nagar Extension area of ​​Nandgram police station limits. The police have intensified their probe to find out whether the actress was abetted to end her life.

The accused was living in hiding in Noida. According to DCP Nipun Aggarwal, the Varanasi police had come here on Thursday and help was sought in the Akanksha Dubey case. Earlier he was living in Noida and came here 4 days ago, the police will take him with them after completing all the formalities.

Further interrogation of the accused is going on. After which alone it will be known what was the reason for the suicide of the actress. The Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey died by suicide on March 26 in a hotel in Varanasi. The news of the suicide of the Bhojpuri film industry's beautiful and bold actress Akanksha Dubey shook the industry. The body of the actress was found hanging in her hotel room in the Sarnath area.

The police are yet to ascertain whether it's a case of suicide. It happened when she was staying in Varanasi for a shoot for an upcoming project. A member of her film crew said when she went to call Akanksha in her room and knocked on the door, she didn't open the door and not even responded to the phone calls. That day, the actress was scheduled to attend a shoot at 10 am.