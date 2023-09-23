SIGNATURE VIEW APARTMENTS IN DELHI TO BE DEMOLISHED ON THE LINES OF NOIDA TWIN TOWERS

New Delhi: The AAP government in Delhi will demolish the Signature View Apartment building constructed in Mukherjee Nagar area of Delhi on the lines of Supertech Towers in Noida given its dilapidated condition to prevent loss of life and property, sources said. The Signature View Apartment was built between 2008 and 2010 by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on 2.83 hectares of land.

Currently, a total of 336 families live in the 224 HIV flats and 112 MIG flats in the society. All 336 flats are built in 12 towers, in which 10 towers are 10 storey buildings while two towers have 6 storeys. Officials said that the buildings have become dilapidated with cracks appearing in walls everywhere thereby necessitating the demolition.

It is alleged that the builders have used poor quality material in its construction. It can be recalled that the flats were allotted to the buyers by the builder in the year 2012. In the year 2013, the roof of a house in A block of the society collapsed. Since then people are worried for their safety. Amarendra Kumar, President of Signature View Apartment Society, said that there are two types of flats in the society, MIG and HIV, which cost more than Rs 2 to 3 crore.

He said that till the new buildings are ready, the DDA will bear the rent for the residents in alternate buildings. He said that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who is the Chairman of DDA, took cognizance of the matter and gave assurance to the people. He said that rent of Rs 35,000 per month for MIG flat and Rs 50,000 per month for HIV flats will be provided to the affected families for 3 years till the new flats are built.

Meanwhile, residents said that they are living in constant fear due to the dilapidated condition of the flats. Sadhna Prakash, a woman living in the society, said that after investing their hard earned money on the flats, they are forced to move to another place to save their lives. Another woman, Aisha Jha, said that people are afraid of the accidents happening here for some time now.