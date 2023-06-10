SIBAL SLAMS GIRIRAJ OVER HIS GODSE SAPUT OF INDIA REMARK

New Delhi Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday hit out at Union Minister Giriraj Singh over his Nathuram Godse a saput of India remark saying that by this statement many may not call the BJP leader a worthy son of the country Singh on Friday termed Nathuram Godse a saput worthy son of India and said the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi was not an invader like Mughal rulers Babar and Aurangzeb as he was born in IndiaHitting back Sibal said Giriraj Singh Godse a saput worthy son of India Assassin born in India unlike the Mughals By this statement many may not call you a worthy son of India The former Union minister said Assassins cannot be distinguished by their origin Sibal hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah condemn this statement of SinghTalking to reporters in Dantewada city of Chhattisgarh on Friday Singh who holds the rural development and panchayati raj portfolio said those who feel happy in calling themselves children of Babar and Aurangzeb cannot be true sons of mother India Asked about a statement of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi related to Godse while reacting to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis s comment on Aurangzeb Singh said If he was the killer of Gandhi he Godse was also a saput of India He was born in India He was not an invader like Babar and Aurangzeb In another tweet Sibal also hit out at the Modi government over its nine years in power Sibal said 20142023Will be remembered apart from the good for driving 1 Culture of hate 2 Fake news deception 3 communal politics 4 Imperial government 5 political showbiz 6 Data manipulation 7 Institutional atrophy 8 Pliant media 9 Trolling 10 Corruption Sibal who was a Union minister during the UPA 1 and UPA 2 governments quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party s support He recently floated the nonelectoral platform Insaaf aimed at fighting injustice Meanwhile JDU leader Neeraj Kumar on Saturday hit back at Union Minister Giriraj Singh on calling Godse as ‘Sapoot remark and said that BJP must read history and not distort history Union Minister Giriraj Singh on June 09 dubbed Godse the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi as ‘Sapoot son of this country “If a person like Godse pretends to be the son of Mother India then dacoits like Chambal Dawood Veerappan and Mallya are also sons of Mother India Godse Veerappan Dawood and Mallya are close aides of the BJP Aurangzeb Shahjahan and Akbar were born on this soil only BJP must read history and must not distort it said JDU leader Neeraj Kumar With Agency Inputs