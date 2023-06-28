SHAHBAD DAIRY MURDER DELHI POLICE FILES CHARGE SHEET AGAINST ACCUSED SAHIL

New Delhi: The Delhi police have filed a charge sheet against Sahil, the man who repeatedly stabbed and bludgeoned to death a 16-year-old girl in full public view in Shahbad Dairy locality of the national capital on May 28.

The 640-page charge sheet was filed before a metropolitan magistrate's court on Tuesday under IPC sections 302 (murder), 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), court sources said. The accused has also been charged under provisions of the Arms Act, section 12 of POCSO (punishment for committing sexual harassment upon a child) and sections of the Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe ( Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The horrifying murder was caught on a CCTV camera and the footage showed the man thrusting a knife into the girl no less than 20 times as scores of people passed by but none intervened to save her. At one point, when the knife got stuck, the killer lifted a concrete slab and bludgeoned her. She had 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was smashed, police had said. The magistrate's court is likely to take cognisance of the charge sheet on July 1. (PTI)