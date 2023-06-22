New Delhi: The Rose Avenue Court has transferred the sexual harassment case involving outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to the MP-MLA court.

On Thursday, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai Singh asked the Delhi Police whether the cancellation application for POSCO was filed separately. On this, Station House Officer Upendra Singh informed the court that a cancellation application has been filed in the Patiala House Court in the POSCO case.

Then CMM Mahima Rai Singh transferred the case to the MP-MLA court. Now the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal will hear the case. The next hearing to take cognizance of the chargesheet will be held on June 27. On June 15, after months of dilly-dallying, Delhi police filed a charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for the offences of sexual harassment and stalking.

The charge sheet was filed under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation), Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava told the media outside the court.

On April 28, following orders of the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police registered two cases of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station.

Top grapplers from the country including Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat had been protesting the inaction against Singh, who is accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. They were protesting from Jantar Mantar in the national capital, from where they were removed on May 28, the day the new Parliament building was inaugurated. The grapplers had even threatened to immerse their Olympic and World Championship medal into the river Ganga in Haridwar, but had refrained from the move following intervention by farmer leader Naresh Tikait. Following their meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, the wrestlers halted their protest. They had, however, said that their fight would continue.

Brij Bhushan Singh has said that even if a single allegation against him is proved, he would hang himself.

