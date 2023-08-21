New Delhi : In diplomatic efforts, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in Tunis looking after Libya, successfully evacuated 17 Indian nationals from Punjab and Haryana to India, sources said on Monday. The Indians were being held captive by an armed group in Zwara City in Libya after they were trafficked from India. Since then, the Embassy has been in close touch with the family members.

As per sources, the case was brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Tunis on 26 May this year by the family members of the stranded Indian nationals. "Following sustained efforts by the Ministry of External Affairs and our Embassy in Tunis (looking after Libya), a group of 17 Indian nationals from Punjab and Haryana has been successfully evacuated to India", sources said.

However, the Indian embassy in Tunis regularly pursued the matter with Libyan authorities throughout May and June, as well as through informal channels. On 13 June 2023, the Libyan authorities were able to rescue the Indian nationals but kept them in their custody given that they had illegally entered the country, sources told ETV Bharat.

High-level intervention by Indian Ambassador in Tunis and senior MEA officials from New Delhi, Libyan authorities agreed to release them. During their stay in Libya, the Embassy looked after the needs of the Indians, including providing essential food items, medicines, and clothes. Since they did not have passports, Emergency Certificates were issued for their travel to India.

Tickets for return to India were also provided and paid for by the Indian Embassy. The stranded Indian nationals reached New Delhi on the evening of 20 August 2023, sources said.