SERVICES ROW AAP TO HOLD MAHA RALLY ON JUNE 11 AGAINST CENTRES ORDINANCE

New Delhi The AAP on Monday said it will organise a maha rally on June 11 against the Centre s black ordinance that effectively gives the lieutenant governor control over administrative services negating a Supreme Court order in favour of the Kejriwal dispensationThis ordinance shows that the Centre will impose dictatorial decisions like this on the country AAP s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai said at a press conference He also appealed to people to join the rally at Ramlila Maidan This black ordinance has made it clear that the BJPled Centre will impose dictatorial decisions like this on the country Therefore the AAP has decided to launch a campaign against it along with the people of Delhi On June 11 the people of Delhi will gather for a maha rally at Ramlila Maidan against this ordinance he saidThe Centre promulgated the ordinance on May 19 to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of IAS and DANICS cadre officers and disciplinary proceedings against them This came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services excluding those related to police public order and land to the elected government in DelhiOn Sunday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar here and called for opposition unity to take on the BJP Kejriwal said he would meet leaders of various parties to ensure that any bill brought to replace the recent central ordinance is not passed in Rajya Sabha PTI