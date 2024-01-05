SENIOR ADVOCATE MUKUL ROHATGI PRODUCES TWO WHISKY BOTTLES BEFORE CJI IN TRADEMARK CASE

New Delhi: A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Friday was surprised two see two whisky bottles in hands of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, while he was arguing before the court a case regarding a trademark violation row between two liquor companies.

The judges on the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, laughed after Rohatgi produced the bottles before a courtroom packed with lawyers. "You brought bottles with you?", the bench asked Rohatgi. The counsel pressed that he had to produce the two bottles before the court to show the similarity between the two whisky bottles, and also to support his submissions that there was a trademark violation in this case.

The top court was hearing an appeal against the Madhya Pradesh High Court order, which declined to entertain liquor company Pernod Ricard's appeal to prevent an Indore-based company, JK Enterprises, from manufacturing beverages under the 'London Pride' name. Pernod Ricard filed an appeal before the apex court through advocate Mohit. D. Ram.

During the hearing, the CJI orally remarked that the matter here is about the trade dress and one of my judgments in Bombay had dealt with this aspect, where the shape of the bottle was involved. The bench issued notice on the liquor company's plea and scheduled the matter for further hearing after two weeks.