Delhi godman-youtuber Kashyap arrested in rape, sexual assault cases
Published: 3 hours ago
New Delhi : A 33-year-old self-styled godman was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting women on the pretext of helping them with their problems, police said on Wednesday. Vinod Kashyap, who also ran a YouTube channel, was arrested in connection with two complaints of sexual assault registered at Dwarka North police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.
"Vinod was running the Mata Masani Chowki Darbar in the Kakrola area. He also ran a YouTube channel, which has a large following," the officer said. "In both the cases, it was alleged that he called the women devotees on the pretext of helping with their problems and told them that they must do 'guru seva'. He then sexually assaulted the women and threatened them not to disclose the incident," he said.
The police registered two cases under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway, Vardhan added.
In July this year, a 35-year-old self-styled godman based in Thane district was arrested by Mumbai police for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of helping her to rid of evil spirits and life's sufferings. The Thane godman was accused of raping the victim woman on various occasions from 2016 by taking advantage of her vulnerability and weakness.