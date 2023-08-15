Seema Haider's children wave Tricolour at DPS School; celebrate 77th Independence Day

New Delhi/Greater Noida: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated across the country with pomp and fervour on Tuesday. Four children of Pakistani national Seema Haider also waived the Tricolour at the DPS School in Rabupura at Greater Noida. During this, Seema Haider's children, dressed in T-shirts, looked very happy sitting along with other children from the school.

While Seema Haider's children have not yet been admitted to the DPS School, the school manager had called them on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

Seema Haider released video: On the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day, Seema Haider released a video, where she expressed her desire to reside in India. She said that she has full faith in President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh government. The security agencies and police are currently investigating the matter, involving Seema Haider, it is expected that she will be granted Indian citizenship. Advocate AP Singh has sent a petition to President Droupadi Murmu for granting Indian citizenship to Seema Haider. Seema also raised slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' in the video.

Statement of DPS Chairman: Bhim Sen Sharma, Chairman of Delhi Public School, Rabupura, said Sachin Meena's father had urged the school management to enrol Seema's four children. "But the school management said that Seema has not yet been given Indian citizenship. Hence it was not possible for them to get admission. However, on the occasion of Independence Day, the DPS Management Committee invited Seema's four children and all of them took part in the flag-hoisting ceremony.

It may be noted that Pakistani Seema Ghulam Haider fell in love with Sachin Meena. The two came across each other while they used to play online PUBG games. After which, Seema Haider came to India illegally via Nepal on May 13 along with her four children and stayed with Sachin Meena in Rabupura. The duo started living together in a rented house. When the Noida police came to know about it, they took Sachin Meena, and Seema Haider into custody from Faridabad in Haryana. After being released from jail on bail, Seema is staying at Sachin Meena's house in Rabupura. She was also interrogated by the sleuths of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism, who asked 13 key questions.

