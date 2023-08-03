SEEMA HAIDER OFFERED TICKET TO CONTEST 2024 POLLS BY REPUBLICAN PARTY OF INDIA

New Delhi / Greater Noida: After getting a film offer from a Bollywood producer, Pakistani woman Seema Ghulam Haider has now been offered a ticket by the Republican Party of India to contest elections in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It has been learnt that Seema has accepted the offer.

Vice President of the party Makhan Kishore released a video announcing this. Kishore said that if Seema is given a clean chit by the security agencies then there is no problem to welcome her in the party. "The police and the central agencies are investigating Seema's case. In the investigation so far, no evidence has been found against her and if she is given a clean chit, then I want to include her in my party. If she wants, we can also give her a ticket to contest in the 2024 polls from our party," Kishore said.

According to the Republican Party of India leader, Seema is an excellent speaker. She can even be given the post of spokesperson in our party, he said. Notably, Ramdas Athawale, the national president of the Republican Party of India, is a Cabinet minister in the Narendra Modi government for the second time.

Seema was arrested on July 4 and since then is being interrogated by the Anti-Terror Squad. Seema, resident of Karachi in Pakistan told officials that she befriended Sachin Meena, resident of Rabupura in Greater Noida while playing PUBG. She said that their friendship turned into love and she came to India to live with him. She entered India illegally with her four children from Nepal and reached Rabupura in Greater Noida.

Earlier Seema was offered a role film by producer Amit Jani. On Wednesday, Amit Jani and his team reached Sachin Meena's house and met the family.