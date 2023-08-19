New Delhi/Greater Noida: Amid the celebrations of 'Hariyali Teej' across the country, Pakistan national Seema Ghulam Haider also celebrated the festival of 'Hariyali Teej' at Rabupura in Greater Noida on Saturday. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Seema was seen wearing a green saree and worshipping Lord Krishna. The hymns of Hare Krishna and Hare Rama were also heard in the video. Seema Ghulam Haider, who came from Pakistan, has been living at Sachin Meena's house in Rabupura as his wife. Earlier, Seema hoisted the tricolour flag on Independence Day as well and raised slogans of 'Bharat Zindabad'.

Seema Haider has been suspected as a Pakistani spy. Meanwhile, local police, Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Central Security Agency are investigating the case.

According to sources, Seema Haider, a resident of Karachi, Pakistan, came to know Sachin Meena, a resident of India, through the PUBG game and then both of them fell in love. After that, Seema illegally entered India via Nepal with her four children and started living with Sachin in Rabupura of Greater Noida.

During this, when the police came to know about the matter, Seema-Sachin fled from Rabupura. However, the police arrested Seema and Sachin from Faridabad in Haryana and sent them to jail. After getting bail, Seema is living in Sachin's house with her children.

Notably, Seema Haidar received a film offer to act as a RAW agent in a movie. Seema reportedly auditioned for a role in a movie titled 'A Tailor Murder Story' that is based on the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. The film is being produced by Jani Firefox Production House.