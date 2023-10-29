SECURITY BEEFED UP AROUND CHURCHES IN DELHI AFTER KERALA BLAST IN CONVENTION CENTRE

New Delhi: In the wake of a blast at the Kerala convention centre on Sunday morning, security has been beefed up around churches and at metro stations in Delhi. A senior police officer on condition of anonymity said security has been tightened across the city's main markets, churches, metro stations, bus stands, railway stations and other public places.

The officer said that teams have been informed to put barricades across the border area from the Uttar Pradesh side and Haryana side. Police in civil dress, riders and PCRs have been asked to stay on alert and not to ignore any information they receive," the officer said.

"We are keeping a strict vigil in overcrowded markets," he added. On Sunday, a blast ripped through a convention centre in Kerala's Kalamassery, killing a woman and wounding dozens. The blast occurred during the convention of the Jehovah's Witnesses -- a Christian religious group that originated in the United States of America in the 19th century.

According to sources, the Special Cell of Delhi police is in constant touch with the central agencies. Official sources said the police are keeping tabs on suspicious persons and vehicles. All the DCPs of Gautam Buddha Nagar Commissionerate have instructed their respective police station in charges to remain on alert and asked to maintain special surveillance on the churches of their respective areas.