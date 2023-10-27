New Delhi: Security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir have been put on high alert following an intelligence report that Pakistan-based terrorist organisations might carry out Hamas-like terrorist attacks in the region. A top official from the security establishment told ETV Bharat that all the security agencies have been put on alert. “Taking inspiration from Gaza, an individual or groups of individuals might try to carry out similar attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Here, the attack, if any, may be of different types,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official, however, said that there is a presence of security forces in all places of Jammu and Kashmir. “Due to our presence in Jammu and Kashmir, the terrorists might find it tough to carry out such attacks. We are on alert,” the official added. The official further confirmed the presence of 71 well-trained Pakistani terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

“A total of 71 foreign terrorists and 33 local terrorists are presently active in the Union Territory,” the official said. The security agencies have neutralised 10 terrorists and apprehended 33 terrorists in September whereas as many as 11 have been neutralized and 12 apprehended in October in Jammu and Kashmir.

“To date this year, 60 terrorists were killed, including 47 foreign and 13 local terrorists by the security forces,” another official said. According to the statistics available with the security agencies, 221 terrorists have been apprehended to date this year by security agencies in J&K. The number of such arrests was 373 in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has deployed 400 companies of CRPF in five poll-bound States with Chhattisgarh having the maximum number of security forces. “At least 50 per cent of the total 400 companies of CRPF are deployed in Chhattisgarh,” a senior official said. Significantly, a total of 1,700 companies comprising all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in poll-bound five States.