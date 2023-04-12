SCUFFLE BREAKS OUT BETWEEN SECURITY GUARD DELIVERY BOY IN GREATER NOIDA VIDEO GOES VIRAL

New Delhi/Noida: A scuffle broke out between a security guard and a delivery boy in Greater Noida over alleged trespassing by the latter with the video of the incident going viral on the social media. The incident is said to have taken place at the Havelia Valenova Park Society of Bisrakh police station area of Greater Noida.

It is said that the delivery boy was going inside the society without permission, but the security guard present there stopped him. A argument ensued between the two which escalated as the two broke out into a scuffle over the issue. The identity of the delivery boy or the security guard was not immediately known.

Controversy over MyGate app: It is said that the delivery boy was using MyGate app while navigating the address of the customer to which he was to deliver the goods. The MyGate app requires the user to take the approval of the security guards before entering into the society. It is alleged that in the present case, the delivery boy started going inside without approval, while the security guard strictly barred him to go inside the society without approval as part of the security protocol.

There was an argument between the two regarding the matter and culminated into a fistfight. Seeing the fight between the delivery boy and the security guard, a crowd of people gathered at the spot. Seeing the fight between the two escalating, the locals intervened and prevented the fight from turning uglier.

Later, the two compromised and called off the fight. A video of the incident has also gone viral on the Internet. In the purported video, the security guard can be seen thrashing the delivery boy with a heavy stick while a few men are seen taking the boy away.