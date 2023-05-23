SCORCHING HEAT PUSHES DELHIS PEAK POWER DEMAND TO THIS SEASONS HIGHEST OF 6916 MW

New Delhi As Delhi reeled under a scorching heatwave on Tuesday its peak power demand rose to 6916 MW the highest this summer discom officials said Delhi s power demand is steadily increasing after remaining muted in much of April and May they said At 331 pm on Tuesday it clocked 6916 MW the highest this season and surpassing the peak power demand 6532 MW on Monday discom officials saidCooling load is the main reason behind Delhi s power load In fact according to estimates almost around 50 percent of Delhi s power demand in summers is because of the cooling load of airconditioners coolers and fans they said A punishing heatwave battered parts of Delhi with seven out of the 22 weather stations in the capital recording maximum temperatures above the 45degree markThe city had recorded a peak power demand of 7695 MW last summer and it might reach 8100 MW this year they said The peak power demand in the areas covered by the discoms BRPL and BYPL was 2934 MW and 1525 MW respectively a BSES spokesperson said It was successfully met This month Delhi s peak power demand has seen huge variations It has increased from 3644 MW on May 1 to 6916 MW today an increase of 3272 MW or 89 per cent the spokesperson said A Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited TPDDL spokesperson said that the discom successfully met the peak demand of 2012 MW on the dayThe discom officials said on each of the days from May 1 to May 21 Delhi s peak power demand this year was lower than the corresponding days of May 2022 However it was higher by 13 per cent on May 22 and 14 per cent on May 23 from the corresponding peak power demand of last yearBSES discoms are geared up to ensure reliable power supply to meet the power demand of around two crore residents in south west east and central Delhi These arrangements include longterm power purchase agreements and banking arrangements with other states the BSES spokesperson said PTI