New Delhi: Blame it on the ongoing cold, the Delhi government has decided to shut schools for the coming five days 5. However, it is only meant for students from Nursery to Class 5, said Delhi Minister Atishi on Sunday.

"Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from Nursery to Class 5," Atishi said in a post on X.

In fact, the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation had earlier increased the winter break till January 10 in all government-aided and unaided recognised private schools in the national capital territory (NCT).

But it rescinded the move hours after it was issued. Winter is in full swing not only in Delhi but also parts of East Rajasthan, northwest Rajasthan, Haryana and in some places in Punjab amid the unavailability of sunlight.

The maximum temperatures at several stations showed a departure from the normal range. But as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) predictions, the weather is likely to stay the same in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan on Monday and there could be a decrease after that.

Maximum temperatures would be between 9-12°C over Punjab and Haryana and 13-16 °C over north Rajasthan, Delhi, northwest Madhya Pradesh and parts of Uttar Pradesh.