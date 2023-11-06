Chandigarh: Amidst growing concerns over deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR), schools in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad are mulling online classes for their students. The schools are also planning to ban all kinds of outdoor activities for students till the air quality in the region improves.

Citing concern's over the students' health, some schools in the region have also put outdoor activities such as morning assemblies and sports to hold. The Directorate School Education has also issued instructions under which it has directed the district authorities to decide whether they can conduct online classes.

Delhi continues to be covered in thick haze as the air quality remains in the 'severe plus' category. According to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi witnesses its peak pollution levels from November 1 to November 15, a period when incidents of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana rise significantly.

The air pollution crisis is not limited to Delhi alone as several cities in neighbouring states has also reported dangerously poor air quality. The Central government has also directed Delhi-NCR to enforce stricter measures as part of the final stage of their pollution control plan. Only vehicles running on compressed natural gas (CNG), electric vehicles and those compliant with Bharat Stage VI emission norms from other states will be permitted entry into the city.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting over the pollution crisis in the national capital. The meeting was attended by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and other senior officials. The officials discussed the implementation of the Centre's stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which was invoked in Delhi-NCR.

Earlier, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that primary schools in the national capital will remain closed till November 10 as pollution levels continue to soar. This announcement was made as pollution levels reached the severe plus category in Delhi-NCR.