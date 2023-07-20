SC TO HEAR ON JULY 21 PLEA BY SENTHIL BALAJI ON HC ALLOWING ED TO TAKE HIM INTO CUSTODY

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to hear on Friday, July 21, pleas filed by Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and his wife against the Madras High Court order allowing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take Balaji into custody for questioning in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Balaji, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra.

The counsel contended that there was a difference in opinion in the Madras HC, then it went to a third judge and the matter will become infructuous if it is not heard immediately and his client will be taken in police custody.

The top court said it will keep the matter for hearing tomorrow. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the matter could be kept for hearing on Monday and added that the matter is now directed to be posted before the division bench and at this stage, nothing will happen.

Sibal said, "How can my learned friend say that nothing will happen?" Opposing Sibal's submissions, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said wrong facts have been narrated and the Chief Justice of the High Court is yet to refer the matter to a division bench for further proceedings.

The top court said it will take up the matter tomorrow. Senthil Balaji's wife Megala’s plea challenged the validity of the Madras HC's orders of July 14 and July 4, dismissing her habeas corpus petition as not maintainable. A single-judge bench on July 14 concurred with a view of one of the judges on the division bench allowing the ED to take him into custody.

The plea said: "not being a ‘police officer’, there is no law that confers powers on the ED to seek police custody of the accused. There is no provision in the PMLA that confers powers to the ED to seek an order of remand to its own custody in the same manner as ‘an officer in charge of a police station’ or 'a police officer making the investigation’ exercises on production before a Magistrate under section 167 CrPC post-arrest”.

The plea, filed through advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, argued that the HC erred to hold that ED has the right to investigate further after making an arrest under Section 19 of PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) and then seeking custody for further investigation is permissible.

On July 14, in a major setback for the ruling DMK and the arrested Tamil Nadu Minister Balaji, Madras HC dismissed as not maintainable the Habeas Corpus Petition filed on his behalf by his wife, Megala, and upheld the ED's power to take him into custody.

After marathon hearings which lasted for three days, Justice CV Karthikeyan delivered the verdict. Upon his arrest by the ED past midnight on June 13, Senthil Balaji was hospitalised and then remanded and granted custody by the Principal Sessions Judge. Then, hearing the Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP), a division bench allowed him to be shifted to a private hospital where he underwent heart surgery. Megala filed the HCP, contending that the arrest was in contravention of established procedures, violating fundamental rights.

On the political front, Chief Minister MK Stalin retained him as a minister without portfolio, and the DMK had rallied behind Balaji, arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Post-surgery, he is still recuperating at the hospital. The case was placed before Justice Karthikeyan after the Division Bench of Justices Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy pronounced a split verdict.

