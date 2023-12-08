SC TO HEAR AP GOVT PLEA AGAINST BAIL GRANTED TO TDP CHIEF N CHANDRABABU NAIDU ON JAN 19

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will take up the hearing of the Andhra Pradesh government’s plea challenging the regular bail granted by the High Court to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case on January 19. A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma adjourned the hearing in the matter after senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Naidu on Friday, sought time to file a reply to the state government’s plea.

On November 28, the Supreme Court issued a notice in a plea by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the regular bail granted to former AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case. The apex court declined to impose the other bail condition prohibiting Naidu from organising or participating in political rallies or meetings.

A bench comprising justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma said, "Issue notice. Returnable on December 8. All the conditions imposed by the November 3 order by the High Court shall continue except the condition of organising or participating in public rallies or meetings”. The Andhra Pradesh High Court converted Naidu’s four-week interim medical bail in the case into absolute bail and ordered the former Chief Minister’s release on regular bail, considering his age, old age-related ailments, non-flight risk and other reasons.

The High Court said the interim bail conditions such as refraining from making any public comments related to the scam case or organising or participating in public rallies and meetings will continue to be in force till November 28 and will be relaxed from November 29. The high court granted bail to Naidu on November 20.

The state government contended that the High Court granting bail to Naidu has delved deep into the facts of the case and has rendered findings that are not only factually incorrect, but are also likely to prejudice the court below during the trial. Citing various apex court judgments, the state government said that the practice of detailed elaboration of evidence in bail orders has been repeatedly deprecated.

On the findings of the High Court in the matter, the state government’s plea said, “The High Court has exceeded its jurisdiction by conducting a mini-trial and rendering findings on merits. This, it is most respectfully submitted, ought not to be allowed”.