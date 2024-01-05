New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued a non-bailable warrant of arrest against a US-based man, who did not pay fees of his son and also failed to turn up before the court, despite several orders.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said: “In exercise of the power conferred by Rules 11(1) of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court, 1975, we direct that a non-bailable warrant of arrest to secure the presence of the first respondent shall be issued by the Registry”.

The bench, in order delivered on January 3, said: “The Union Government shall ensure that the presence of the first respondent is secured to answer the charge of contempt of court by taking all necessary steps in accordance with law in that regard”.

The apex court noted that it issued several orders recording the statement of the first respondent that he would pay the tuition and living expenses of their son who is pursuing his education at the University of California at San Diego.

On December 15, last year, the apex court, after hearing advocates P B Suresh and Vipin Nair for the aggrieved mother, had directed the issuance of notice to the first respondent and ordered him to remain personally present on 3 January 2024. “Though the first respondent tendered a solemn undertaking to this court to comply, he is in default”, noted the bench.

The apex court said the first respondent has failed to remain present and continues to be in breach of the orders and undertaking.

“Ms Aishwarya Bhati, Additional Solicitor General has submitted that while in paragraph 5 of the earlier order dated 15 December 2023 her statement was recorded that the first respondent is the holder of an Indian Passport, the statement needs to be corrected inasmuch as the first respondent is a US citizen. The Office Report indicates that service has been completed”, said the apex court, in its order and scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 4, 2024.

The matter originates from a custody battle between estranged couple over the son studying in the University of California at San Diego, US. “Despite sufficient opportunities, the first respondent has failed to comply with the solemn undertaking which was furnished to this Court of paying for the tuition fees and living expenses of the son of the parties who is pursuing education in the University of California at San Diego, US”, said the apex court, in its December 15 order.