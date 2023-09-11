SC STAYS TELANGANA HC DECLARING BRS MLA ELECTION AS VOID

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Telangana High Court order, which declared Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, election from the Gadwal constituency as void.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta issued notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader DK Aruna on a plea filed by Reddy and sought her response within four weeks. The High Court had declared Aruna as elected after annulling Reddy’s election. Reddy moved the apex court challenging the High Court decision.

Also read: ‘Why would the Army tell the Editors Guild to come to Manipur?:' SC questions journo body rationale

The High Court declared Aruna as elected with retrospective effect from December 2018, and also directed Reddy to pay her Rs 50,000 as litigation costs. In August this year, the High Court imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 lakh on Reddy for filing a false affidavit with his nomination form about his assets.

In 2018, Aruna contested the assembly election as a Congress candidate and was defeated. Aruna, who finished second in the election, filed an election petition against him and later switched over to the BJP. Bharat Rashtra Samithi is a party founded by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, which is currently in power in Telangana. The Telangana Assembly has 119 members in the Legislative Assembly.

Also read: ‘Cabinet decisions could not be lightly interfered with by a court of law', says SC; junks plea against AGR relief to telcos