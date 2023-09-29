SC SEEKS NAMES OF EMINENT PERSONS TO SET UP SEARCH COMMITTEE FOR APPOINTMENT OF BENGAL VCS

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought names of renowned scientists, technocrats, administrators, educationists, jurists or any other eminent personality for setting up a search committee for shortlisting and appointing vice-chancellors in 13 state-run universities of West Bengal.

The state government and governor C V Ananda Bose have contrary views over how the state's universities should be run. The apex court took note of the divergent views over the issue.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta, in an order passed on September 15, said that it is agreed that the chancellor, the state of West Bengal, and the University Grants Commission will submit separate panels of experts comprising three to five names for the purpose of constituting a search committee.

“It may be mentioned that learned senior counsel for the state of West Bengal as well as learned counsel representing the learned Chancellor have fairly suggested that pending multiple controversies, the search committee may be constituted by this court. The above-mentioned separate panels of experts have been sought with a view to enable this court to consider the desirability of constitution of the search committee”, said the bench and had scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 27.

On Wednesday, the bench noted that counsel for the parties have agreed to submit a tabulated chart giving details of the universities, the description of the subjects/disciples which are being taught, the existing provisions for appointment of members in the search committee and/or the new provisions which are proposed in the Bill awaiting assent of the governor.

“Learned counsel representing the intervenors etc. shall be at liberty to suggest the names of renowned scientists, technocrats, administrators, educationists, jurists or any other eminent personality for the purpose of nomination to the search committee”, said the bench in an order passed on September 27. The top court has scheduled the matter for further consideration on October 6.

The apex court was hearing the West Bengal government's appeal against the Calcutta High Court order passed on June 28, saying that there was no illegality in the orders issued by the governor appointing interim vice-chancellors in 11 state-run universities in his capacity as ex-officio chancellor of these institutions.