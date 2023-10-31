New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the Centre on former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid’s plea challenging various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi said it would hear all similar petitions on the issue on November 22. The bench said it will also hear Khalid’s bail plea in a case filed under anti-terror law UAPA in connection with his alleged involvement in the conspiracy in the 2020 Delhi riots.

Earlier, Supreme Court judge Prashant Kumar Mishra had on August 9 recused himself from hearing Khalid’s plea. The Delhi police arrested Khalid in September 2020 and charged them with criminal conspiracy, rioting and unlawful assembly as well as several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He has been in jail since then.

In May this year, the apex court sought Delhi Police’s reply to Khalid’s bail plea. Khalid had moved the apex court against the Delhi High Court order denying him bail. Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and several others have been booked under UAPA and other provisions of the IPC in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots.