New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre on a plea seeking direction to provide financial and other support to those suffering from all categories of muscular dystrophy disease.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra sought a response from the Centre within four weeks on the petition filed by Ratnesh Kumar Jigyasu and others.

The bench noted that according to the petitioner financial assistance available for people in group 1 and not available in group 2 and group 3. The top court agreed to examine the matter and directed additional solicitor general (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati to assist the court.

According to the petitioners the cost of the treatment of the disease is very high but depending on the type and advancement of the disease, the cost of the treatment can vary widely.

Advocate Utsav Singh Bains, representing the petitioners, contended that nearly 250 afflicted with muscular dystrophy, majority minors, and stressed that was no provision for financial assistance to the patients put under category two and three of the disease, though those falling under category one gets Rs 50 lakh as relief. The plea contended a large number of children die every year due to the rare muscular dystrophy disease.

"The National Policy of Rare Diseases has not reached many patients inasmuch as the cost of the treatment is still very high and runs into several crores for one patient and remains out of reach of a common man like the petitioners. Unfortunately, some of the parents have more than one child suffering from the disease which has further added their grievances," their plea said.

The petitioners sought a direction to declare muscular dystrophy as "Special Categories Rare Disease" instead of "Rare Disease" and commence a national programme for treatment of children suffering with it by spreading awareness about the disease and to educate the public at large.

The plea also sought direction to the governments to take steps to conduct Gene Therapy Centre in every state capital and union territories free of cost and enhance the financial support under the National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2011 to a realistic figure.